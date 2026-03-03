Left Menu

Stars Align for Charity: Sporting Legends Tee Off for a Cause

Top athletes like Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Leander Paes participate in the DP World Celebrity Golf Event at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club. This charity event, organized by Sunil Gavaskar, supports the CHAMPS Foundation in aiding former Indian athletes facing financial and medical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:53 IST
  • India

The DP World Celebrity Golf Event will unite a galaxy of sports stars, both international and from India, in a high-profile charity initiative conceived by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Set to take place at the iconic Bombay Presidency Golf Club, the event aims to raise awareness and funds for the CHAMPS Foundation, an organization established by Gavaskar to assist former Indian international athletes in need.

Participants include cricket luminaries Yuvraj Singh and Eoin Morgan, tennis star Leander Paes, and badminton icon Prakash Padukone, alongside prominent golfers and sports figures. The initiative underscores the camaraderie within the sports community, embracing athletes across disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

