Stars Align for Charity: Sporting Legends Tee Off for a Cause
Top athletes like Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Leander Paes participate in the DP World Celebrity Golf Event at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club. This charity event, organized by Sunil Gavaskar, supports the CHAMPS Foundation in aiding former Indian athletes facing financial and medical challenges.
- Country:
- India
The DP World Celebrity Golf Event will unite a galaxy of sports stars, both international and from India, in a high-profile charity initiative conceived by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.
Set to take place at the iconic Bombay Presidency Golf Club, the event aims to raise awareness and funds for the CHAMPS Foundation, an organization established by Gavaskar to assist former Indian international athletes in need.
Participants include cricket luminaries Yuvraj Singh and Eoin Morgan, tennis star Leander Paes, and badminton icon Prakash Padukone, alongside prominent golfers and sports figures. The initiative underscores the camaraderie within the sports community, embracing athletes across disciplines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal
Grand Buddha Relic Exposition in Ladakh: A Historic Event to Foster Unity
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter
Women-Led Development Must Define India’s Future: President Murmu at ‘Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi’ Event
Anush Agarwalla Shines in Belgium Dressage Events