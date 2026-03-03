Driving Change: India's Transformative Vehicle Scrappage Policy

India is witnessing a significant increase in end-of-life vehicles, expected to reach 50 million by 2030. A NITI Aayog report highlights the need for a robust vehicle scrappage policy to address this impending issue, emphasizing the inefficiencies and pollution caused by old vehicles.

The report identifies several challenges in implementing a formal scrappage system, including limited scrapping facilities, weak financial viability, procedural bottlenecks, and a price gap between formal and informal channels. The government has introduced incentives, road tax rebates, and digital marketplaces to encourage vehicle owners to opt for formal scrapping routes.

India's vehicle scrappage policy is now intertwined with broader environmental goals, linking it to Extended Producer Responsibility targets. Digital tools facilitate efficient Certificate of Deposit trading, encouraging formal scrapping. This initiative is expected to recover valuable materials, reduce emissions, and achieve significant economic and environmental impacts.