Grundfos Unveils Intelligent Experience Centre in India

Grundfos, a global leader in energy-efficient water solutions, has launched the Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre (GIEC) in Chennai, India. This state-of-the-art facility highlights the company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer-focused transformation by demonstrating cutting-edge water solutions.

The GIEC serves as a strategic experience hub, allowing visitors to explore advanced pumps, digital solutions, and smart controllers. It showcases the journey of water from intake to reuse, emphasizing efficiency, cost savings, and operational excellence tailored for industries, buildings, utilities, and homes.

This flagship center for India empowers stakeholders to drive smarter operations, reduce waste, and enhance system reliability. With India at the forefront of industrial transformation, GIEC supports the nation's goals of circularity, decarbonization, and water efficiency, paving the way for a more sustainable future.