Left Menu

Grundfos Unveils Intelligent Experience Centre in India

Grundfos has launched the Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre (GIEC) in Chennai, India, showcasing its advanced water solutions. The center aims to empower industries and stakeholders to optimize water and energy use, supporting India's push towards water efficiency and digital transformation through live demonstrations and sustainable innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:50 IST
Grundfos Unveils Intelligent Experience Centre in India
  • Country:
  • India

Grundfos, a global leader in energy-efficient water solutions, has launched the Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre (GIEC) in Chennai, India. This state-of-the-art facility highlights the company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer-focused transformation by demonstrating cutting-edge water solutions.

The GIEC serves as a strategic experience hub, allowing visitors to explore advanced pumps, digital solutions, and smart controllers. It showcases the journey of water from intake to reuse, emphasizing efficiency, cost savings, and operational excellence tailored for industries, buildings, utilities, and homes.

This flagship center for India empowers stakeholders to drive smarter operations, reduce waste, and enhance system reliability. With India at the forefront of industrial transformation, GIEC supports the nation's goals of circularity, decarbonization, and water efficiency, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

TRENDING

1
'Default Appeals' and the Litigation Overload: A Clear Policy Path Ahead

'Default Appeals' and the Litigation Overload: A Clear Policy Path Ahead

 India
2
Ponting's Faith: Abhishek Sharma's Semifinal Surprise Looms

Ponting's Faith: Abhishek Sharma's Semifinal Surprise Looms

 India
3
Texas Senate Showdown: A Battle for Control Amid Political Tensions

Texas Senate Showdown: A Battle for Control Amid Political Tensions

 Global
4
Kolhapur Tourists Safe Return Amid Dubai Drone Attack Tensions

Kolhapur Tourists Safe Return Amid Dubai Drone Attack Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026