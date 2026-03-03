Kit Chaos: India's Women's Asian Cup Campaign Faces Early Hurdle

A potential equipment disaster loomed over India's Women's Asian Cup campaign as kits meant for junior teams were shipped to the senior squad in Australia. The undersized uniforms arrived just two days before India's initial Group C clash against Vietnam.

Faced with the problem of ill-fitting gear, which threatened an equipment check failure and jeopardized India's participation, quick-thinking team staff acted to avert the crisis. The previous year's tournament exit due to COVID-19 lingered in memory.

In an overnight operation, local manufacturers produced appropriately sized uniforms, ensuring players received their new apparel just in time for the crucial opening match, an AIFF official confirmed to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)