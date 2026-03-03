Stock Market in Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Fuels Economic Fears

The stock market staggered on Tuesday, led by declines in Nasdaq futures, as investors grappled with escalating Middle East conflicts potentially igniting inflation and disrupting global trade.

The situation is compounded by Tehran's warnings about the Strait of Hormuz and halted production by several regional oil producers, causing spikes in crude prices and a ripple effect across industries reliant on oil.

Investor anxiety is further heightened by potential Federal Reserve policy dilemmas as oil price surges could stoke inflation. Meanwhile, stock prices are fluctuating dramatically, reflecting broader economic volatility.