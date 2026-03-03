Left Menu

Stock Market in Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Fuels Economic Fears

Nasdaq futures declined sharply as Middle East tensions threaten inflation and global trade. Tehran's threats and regional production halts increased crude prices. Airline and travel stocks fell, while the Fed faces policy challenges. Oil and defense stocks rose, but precious metals and tech stocks saw declines amid economic volatility.

Updated: 03-03-2026 18:48 IST
The stock market staggered on Tuesday, led by declines in Nasdaq futures, as investors grappled with escalating Middle East conflicts potentially igniting inflation and disrupting global trade.

The situation is compounded by Tehran's warnings about the Strait of Hormuz and halted production by several regional oil producers, causing spikes in crude prices and a ripple effect across industries reliant on oil.

Investor anxiety is further heightened by potential Federal Reserve policy dilemmas as oil price surges could stoke inflation. Meanwhile, stock prices are fluctuating dramatically, reflecting broader economic volatility.

