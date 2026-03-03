A Tradition Revived: The Ceremonial Donkey Ride of Vida Village
In Vida village, Maharashtra, a 90-year-old tradition celebrates Holi with a unique donkey ride for a chosen son-in-law. The ceremony, starting with a friendly search, culminates in the 'honoured' participant being paraded through the village, fostering communal unity and marking the festive spirit.
In Maharashtra's Vida village, Holi was not just about colors and water splashes; it marked the renewal of a unique tradition—a ceremonial donkey ride for a son-in-law, a practice that has endured for 90 years.
Initiated by the late Anantrao Deshmukh as a playful prank, the tradition has evolved into a beloved annual event. The search for the son-in-law begins days before, with youth groups canvassing the village. This year, the 'honour' went to Shivaji Galphade, a resident who embraced the tradition wholeheartedly.
On the festive morning, amid vibrant beats and colorful sprays, Galphade, adorned with a garland of old footwear, was paraded through the village, a humorous yet communal display. Despite economic adjustments, such as foregoing the traditional gold ring gift due to price hikes, the ceremony maintained its spirited essence.
