A Tradition Revived: The Ceremonial Donkey Ride of Vida Village

In Vida village, Maharashtra, a 90-year-old tradition celebrates Holi with a unique donkey ride for a chosen son-in-law. The ceremony, starting with a friendly search, culminates in the 'honoured' participant being paraded through the village, fostering communal unity and marking the festive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Vida village, Holi was not just about colors and water splashes; it marked the renewal of a unique tradition—a ceremonial donkey ride for a son-in-law, a practice that has endured for 90 years.

Initiated by the late Anantrao Deshmukh as a playful prank, the tradition has evolved into a beloved annual event. The search for the son-in-law begins days before, with youth groups canvassing the village. This year, the 'honour' went to Shivaji Galphade, a resident who embraced the tradition wholeheartedly.

On the festive morning, amid vibrant beats and colorful sprays, Galphade, adorned with a garland of old footwear, was paraded through the village, a humorous yet communal display. Despite economic adjustments, such as foregoing the traditional gold ring gift due to price hikes, the ceremony maintained its spirited essence.

