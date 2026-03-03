Left Menu

Himachal's Commitment to Ex-Servicemen: A Legacy of Valor and Support

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced over Rs 17 crore in financial assistance for Himachal Pradesh's ex-servicemen and their families. Funds support gallantry award winners, martyrs' kin, and educational initiatives. Rs 10.26 crore is earmarked for Major Somnath Training Academy, promoting military careers among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:50 IST
In an emphatic move to honor the state's military heritage, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared a substantial financial aid exceeding Rs 17 crore for ex-servicemen, gallantry award laureates, and families of martyrs this fiscal year.

The aid, distributed among 2,263 beneficiaries, included Rs 6.12 crore for 968 elderly pensioners to guarantee financial stability and dignified living conditions. Furthermore, 1,084 individuals who received gallantry awards have been acknowledged with honorariums totaling Rs three crore, recognizing their exceptional courage and dedication to the country.

To bolster the training of future generations, Rs 10.26 crore is allotted for enhancing the Major Somnath Training Academy in Mandi, a tribute to the first Param Vir Chakra recipient from Himachal. The initiative underscores the state's vision to instill a robust patriotic spirit and nurture future military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

