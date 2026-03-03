Court Absolves Man in Controversial Rape case
A court acquits a man accused of rape, citing lack of evidence. The case involved alleged rape under promise of marriage. However, the court found the relationship consensual and noted the couple had a valid marriage. The judge saw the charges as pressure tactics, not substantiated allegations.
- Country:
- India
In a recent ruling, a local court cleared a man of rape charges after finding insufficient evidence to support the accusations. The case, which began in 2017, centered on allegations of rape under a promise of marriage, charged under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 506.
The prosecution claimed the accused lured the complainant into sexual relations under a false promise of marriage. They married in 2015 and the complainant accused him of reneging on his promises and criminal intimidation. However, the court highlighted the subsisting marriage and dismissed the allegations.
The court noted the lack of evidence, including missing claims of forcible intercourse in pre-trial statements, and identified the allegations as part of a pressure tactic, resulting in the accused's discharge from all charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
