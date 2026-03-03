Left Menu

Court Absolves Man in Controversial Rape case

A court acquits a man accused of rape, citing lack of evidence. The case involved alleged rape under promise of marriage. However, the court found the relationship consensual and noted the couple had a valid marriage. The judge saw the charges as pressure tactics, not substantiated allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:48 IST
Court Absolves Man in Controversial Rape case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, a local court cleared a man of rape charges after finding insufficient evidence to support the accusations. The case, which began in 2017, centered on allegations of rape under a promise of marriage, charged under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 506.

The prosecution claimed the accused lured the complainant into sexual relations under a false promise of marriage. They married in 2015 and the complainant accused him of reneging on his promises and criminal intimidation. However, the court highlighted the subsisting marriage and dismissed the allegations.

The court noted the lack of evidence, including missing claims of forcible intercourse in pre-trial statements, and identified the allegations as part of a pressure tactic, resulting in the accused's discharge from all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Visionary Dialogue for Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Visionary Dialogue for Jammu & Kashmir...

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

 Global
3
Amidst Crisis: Rethinking the 60/40 Investment Strategy

Amidst Crisis: Rethinking the 60/40 Investment Strategy

 Global
4
Empowering Rural Women: Chhattisgarh's Sweet Success with Pure Jaggery

Empowering Rural Women: Chhattisgarh's Sweet Success with Pure Jaggery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026