Court Absolves Man in Controversial Rape case

In a recent ruling, a local court cleared a man of rape charges after finding insufficient evidence to support the accusations. The case, which began in 2017, centered on allegations of rape under a promise of marriage, charged under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 and 506.

The prosecution claimed the accused lured the complainant into sexual relations under a false promise of marriage. They married in 2015 and the complainant accused him of reneging on his promises and criminal intimidation. However, the court highlighted the subsisting marriage and dismissed the allegations.

The court noted the lack of evidence, including missing claims of forcible intercourse in pre-trial statements, and identified the allegations as part of a pressure tactic, resulting in the accused's discharge from all charges.

