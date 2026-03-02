Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

A drone attack on Governor Model High School in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused the shutdown of more than 50 educational institutions in border districts. The Mohmand district's Deputy Commissioner, Yasir Hassan, confirmed the incident and noted that security forces were actively attempting to neutralize another detected drone.

The crash-site investigation revealed UAV debris in the school's veranda. Although there were no reported casualties or major structural damage, security measures around the compound were strengthened. As a precautionary step, a total of 54 government schools across Mohmand district have been closed until further notice, affecting multiple tehsils.

Authorities in neighboring districts, including North Waziristan and Bajaur, have also suspended academic activities in schools situated in sensitive border zones, citing student safety as a priority. Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur, Shahid Ali Khan, emphasized the measure's necessity amid the area's current security challenges, urging parental cooperation and vigilance.

