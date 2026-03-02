Afghanistan's Upcoming Cricket Tour to India: A Comprehensive Schedule

The Afghanistan cricket team's much-awaited tour of India is set to commence in June 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday. The schedule begins with a one-off Test match, followed by a three-match ODI series.

The Test match, scheduled from June 6 to June 10, will take place in New Chandigarh. However, it will not contribute to India's World Test Championship cycle. Following this, the attention will shift to a three-game ODI series designed as a build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

The ODI series kicks off on June 14 in Dharamshala, with subsequent matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20, each starting at 1:30 PM IST. The series is officially branded as the IDFC First Bank Afghanistan Tour of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)