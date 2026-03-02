Left Menu

Afghanistan's Upcoming Cricket Tour to India: A Comprehensive Schedule

The Afghanistan cricket team, during their 2026 tour of India, will play a one-off Test match and three ODIs in June. The Test in New Chandigarh isn't in the World Test Championship, while the ODIs align with preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Matches are in Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Chennai.

Updated: 02-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Afghanistan cricket team's much-awaited tour of India is set to commence in June 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday. The schedule begins with a one-off Test match, followed by a three-match ODI series.

The Test match, scheduled from June 6 to June 10, will take place in New Chandigarh. However, it will not contribute to India's World Test Championship cycle. Following this, the attention will shift to a three-game ODI series designed as a build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

The ODI series kicks off on June 14 in Dharamshala, with subsequent matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20, each starting at 1:30 PM IST. The series is officially branded as the IDFC First Bank Afghanistan Tour of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

