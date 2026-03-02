Thane & Palghar Step Up: Aid for Residents Stranded in the Middle East
Authorities in Thane and Palghar have activated resources and issued advisories to assist residents stranded in the Middle East due to the Iran conflict. They urge residents to maintain contact through official channels and provide information to district disaster management for streamlined updates.
In a swift response to the escalating Iran conflict, authorities in Thane and Palghar districts have activated mechanisms to assist residents stranded in the Middle East. Advisories have been issued, urging families to stay connected with official channels for safety updates, officials announced on Monday.
Thane collector Shrikrishna Panchal and Palghar collector Indu Rani Jakhar have called on families with stranded kin to provide their details to district disaster management cells. This step aims to ensure a smooth information flow from embassies. A dedicated control room is now operational at the Thane collectorate, maintaining constant communication with the State Emergency Operations Center in Mumbai, Panchal confirmed.
The Middle Eastern airspace has been closed since a joint US-Israel strike on Iran. Flights have been canceled, with security protocols issued by Indian embassies in Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and UAE advising residents to remain alert and strictly follow instructions from local and Indian authorities.
