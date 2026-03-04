Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Sri Lankan Navy Saves 30 from Sinking Iranian Ship

The Sri Lankan military successfully rescued 30 people from a sinking Iranian ship near its waters. Responding to a distress call, the Sri Lankan navy dispatched a rescue mission. Injured individuals were hospitalized in Galle, with further action pending according to Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

The Sri Lankan military has executed a daring rescue, saving 30 people from an Iranian ship that was sinking near its waters. This critical operation was announced by the country's foreign minister in parliament.

The rescue mission was promptly launched by the Sri Lankan navy following an emergency distress call from the vessel, confirmed by a defence ministry spokesperson earlier in the day. However, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath provided no additional specifics but assured that Sri Lanka would undertake necessary actions.

Local media revealed that the ship's distress signal was sent off the coast of Galle, in the southern region of the country, with injured parties receiving medical care at a Galle hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

