Grounded Flights Spur Global Repatriation Efforts Amid Middle East Conflict

In response to escalating conflicts and grounded commercial flights in the Middle East, various governments are scrambling to repatriate their citizens. Australia is coordinating with airlines to assist approximately 115,000 Australians, while Belgium has opted for military aircraft deployment.

Meanwhile, Austria, France, and Germany are arranging charter flights and prioritizing vulnerable citizens for evacuation. Austria has already aided some citizens in departing via neighboring states, and Germany is chartering Lufthansa flights for those at most risk.

Countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain have initiated evacuation journeys, while others, including the UK and UAE, are planning special flights for stranded nationals. The U.S. State Department is urging its citizens to depart immediately, advising registration with an emergency program.