Airlines Navigate Crisis Amid Middle East Airspace Shutdown

Repatriation efforts intensified as Middle East airspace remained largely empty. Key Gulf hubs, including Dubai, were shut, marking the biggest travel crisis since COVID-19. Airlines saw market turbulence, with major shares fluctuating. Rising oil prices are predicted to increase operating costs, while special corridors enable some citizens to return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A wave of repatriation flights was expected to depart from the Middle East on Wednesday, as various nations sought to bring tens of thousands of their citizens back home. Meanwhile, the markets showed some relief, even as the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran escalated.

The usually bustling airspace over the Middle East was mostly vacant, with key Gulf airports including Dubai, the world's busiest international hub, closed for the fifth consecutive day. This marks the most significant travel disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic. Initial repatriation flights were en route to the UK and France, while the UAE facilitated special channels for some citizens' return, a stark contrast to the typical flurry of regional air traffic. Stranded tourists and expatriates sought alternate routes home.

Global airline shares experienced less volatility on Wednesday following recent drastic drops, which erased tens of billions in market value. Lufthansa saw a slight increase, while Qantas shares dipped. Rising oil prices, a critical concern for carriers, are expected to drive up costs. Prolonged Middle East tensions could further complicate international flights and air cargo operations.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

