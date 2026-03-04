Airlines Navigate Crisis Amid Middle East Airspace Shutdown

A wave of repatriation flights was expected to depart from the Middle East on Wednesday, as various nations sought to bring tens of thousands of their citizens back home. Meanwhile, the markets showed some relief, even as the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran escalated.

The usually bustling airspace over the Middle East was mostly vacant, with key Gulf airports including Dubai, the world's busiest international hub, closed for the fifth consecutive day. This marks the most significant travel disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic. Initial repatriation flights were en route to the UK and France, while the UAE facilitated special channels for some citizens' return, a stark contrast to the typical flurry of regional air traffic. Stranded tourists and expatriates sought alternate routes home.

Global airline shares experienced less volatility on Wednesday following recent drastic drops, which erased tens of billions in market value. Lufthansa saw a slight increase, while Qantas shares dipped. Rising oil prices, a critical concern for carriers, are expected to drive up costs. Prolonged Middle East tensions could further complicate international flights and air cargo operations.