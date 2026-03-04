Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Over 500 IndiGo Flights to Middle East
IndiGo canceled over 500 flights to the Middle East from February 28 to March 3 due to airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries. The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has significantly impacted flight schedules, prompting continuous assessments by the airline's operational teams.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo has announced the cancellation of more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3, citing ongoing airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.
In a regulatory filing, the airline highlighted that the airspace curbs related to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran have been affecting flight operations, with substantial disruptions noted since February 28.
The Civil Aviation Ministry reported that 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 by foreign carriers have been canceled due to these restrictions, as operational teams work to mitigate passenger disruption.
ALSO READ
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Off Sri Lankan Coast: A Naval Showdown
Heir Apparent: Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's Next Supreme Leader
Iran's Intelligence Signals Openness for Talks Amidst Rising Tensions
Airlines Resume Operations as Israel Reopens Skies