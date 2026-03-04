Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Over 500 IndiGo Flights to Middle East

IndiGo has announced the cancellation of more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3, citing ongoing airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.

In a regulatory filing, the airline highlighted that the airspace curbs related to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran have been affecting flight operations, with substantial disruptions noted since February 28.

The Civil Aviation Ministry reported that 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 by foreign carriers have been canceled due to these restrictions, as operational teams work to mitigate passenger disruption.