Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Over 500 IndiGo Flights to Middle East

IndiGo canceled over 500 flights to the Middle East from February 28 to March 3 due to airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries. The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has significantly impacted flight schedules, prompting continuous assessments by the airline's operational teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has announced the cancellation of more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3, citing ongoing airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.

In a regulatory filing, the airline highlighted that the airspace curbs related to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran have been affecting flight operations, with substantial disruptions noted since February 28.

The Civil Aviation Ministry reported that 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 by foreign carriers have been canceled due to these restrictions, as operational teams work to mitigate passenger disruption.

