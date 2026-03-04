Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties
Maersk has announced a temporary suspension of most cargo bookings in several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. While ports in Jeddah and Salalah remain operational, the shipping group is still accepting cargo from Jordan and Lebanon, signaling a strategic focus during this suspension.
Maersk has announced a significant pause in cargo operations across the Middle East. On Wednesday, the shipping titan confirmed the temporary suspension of most bookings in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.
The decision affects numerous ports, although key facilities such as Jeddah and King Abdullah ports in Saudi Arabia and the Salalah port in Oman continue to operate. Despite the widespread suspension, the company will still accept cargo from Jordan and Lebanon.
This development marks a strategic maneuver by Maersk, reflecting current regional uncertainties and logistical challenges. The situation remains dynamic, with the shipping industry closely monitoring further announcements.
