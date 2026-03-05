Left Menu

Dollar's Tumultuous Triumph Amid Global Unrest

In the midst of Middle Eastern turmoil, the dollar's value surges as investors flock to it for safety. This underscores the challenges of transitioning away from a dollar-centric system. As new conflicts erupt, Barry Eichengreen's book explores the dollar's future and its potential rivals in global finance.

The dollar has seen a sharp increase in value this week amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, underscoring the issues with the ongoing shift from a dollar-centric financial system. The recent U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has prompted investors to seek the security of the dollar, the world's most liquid asset.

Equity markets, such as South Korea's KOSPI, which had previously shown significant gains, are now experiencing steep declines. Satori Insights' Matt King attributes the dollar's spike not to changes in growth or inflation expectations but to money flow dynamics as investors rush for liquidity.

Barry Eichengreen's new book, "Money Beyond Borders," examines the dollar's historical role and its future in a potentially multi-polar financial system. Despite the dollar's current dominance, there are fears its 'glacial' decline may accelerate, leaving the global monetary landscape in a delicate state.

