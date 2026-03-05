Amidst Conflict: Stranded Travelers in the Middle East Seek Safe Passage

Escalating conflict in the Middle East, following coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, has left travelers stranded and countries scrambling to bring their citizens home.

With regional airspace largely closed, passengers faced cancellations. Some, like Cory McKane, resorted to driving long distances to find operational airports for last-minute flights.

Nations worldwide initiated repatriation efforts, dispatching military and charter flights through viable routes. Challenges persisted, with limited seats available and ongoing security threats reshaping flight plans.

