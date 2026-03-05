Left Menu

Amidst Conflict: Stranded Travelers in the Middle East Seek Safe Passage

Amid escalating war in the Middle East, travelers including Cory McKane faced challenges escaping the region as airspace closures stranded tens of thousands. Governments scrambled to repatriate citizens using military and charter flights. Amid widespread cancellations, few commercial flights operated, stranding travelers anxiously trying to leave.

Escalating conflict in the Middle East, following coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, has left travelers stranded and countries scrambling to bring their citizens home.

With regional airspace largely closed, passengers faced cancellations. Some, like Cory McKane, resorted to driving long distances to find operational airports for last-minute flights.

Nations worldwide initiated repatriation efforts, dispatching military and charter flights through viable routes. Challenges persisted, with limited seats available and ongoing security threats reshaping flight plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

