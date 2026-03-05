India's Tractor Industry Faces Muted Growth Amid Monsoon Concerns

India's tractor industry is projected to experience limited growth in the coming years as concerns over weaker monsoon conditions dampen rural demand. However, high reservoir levels and strong replacement demand might offer some relief, according to a report by HSBC Global Investment Research.

The study indicates that El Nino's expected impact, historically known for weakening monsoon patterns, could adversely affect tractor sales. Despite this, reservoir levels across India are currently 24% above the long-term average, potentially mitigating the monsoon's impact and aiding crop sowing in the short term.

HSBC predicts a 0-2% compound annual growth rate in tractor volumes from FY26 to FY28, following a projected volume growth of 21% in FY26. The report highlights that replacement demand, driven by tractors reaching the end of life from sales during FY09-FY14, will be a crucial growth factor, accounting for nearly 45% of current sales.

In the long-term, the outlook for the sector remains optimistic. With approximately 11 million tractors in India and only 7% land parcel penetration, there is significant room for expansion. Notably, the northern region, responsible for about 35% of sales, is best positioned to withstand El Nino-related challenges.

While short-term growth might be hindered by weather risks and high baseline sales, robust water reserves, replacement demand, and low market penetration levels are anticipated to support the sector's medium- to long-term growth potential.