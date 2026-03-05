Abu Dhabi Airports Reopens Zayed International for Limited Operations

Abu Dhabi Airports has taken a significant step towards normalizing its operations by resuming limited flight activities at Zayed International Airport. This development was confirmed by the AD Media Office.

The decision to restart limited operations comes after assessments of safety protocols and operational capabilities. The airport authority emphasized that all necessary measures to ensure passenger safety would be strictly followed.

This move is expected to reinvigorate air travel in the region and gradually restore travel options for passengers as global aviation industries strive to recover from recent setbacks.