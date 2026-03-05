Left Menu

NHSRCL Defends Bullet Train Project Costs Amid Criticism

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) countered criticism from Congress about escalated costs for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. NHSRCL asserted that cost adjustments align with global standards after contract finalisation. The project, backed by a generous loan from Japan, promises affordable tickets and economic benefits by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) defended the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project following accusations from Congress concerning cost escalations. The corporation maintained that the updated cost projections, set at Rs 1.98 lakh crore, reflect standard practices after the finalization of contracts and are consistent with global benchmarks.

NHSRCL responded to Congress's post on X, explaining that the initial estimates were preliminary and that costs typically evolve with detailed design and construction. Moreover, the project funding, embedded in a robust agreement between India and Japan, remains one of the most concessional sovereign loans for infrastructure.

Emphasizing the economic benefits, NHSRCL highlighted the project's ability to bring forth productivity gains, regional development, and technological advancements. Furthermore, it assured that the Bullet train would offer affordable ticket pricing upon operational launch in 2029, alleviating concerns about financial burdens on Indian Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

