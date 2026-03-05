Emergency Evacuation at Aruvankadu Defence Factory

An emergency unfolded at the Aruvankadu Defence Factory in Nilgiris district, creating a tense atmosphere as workers were instructed to vacate the premises. The incident occurred on Thursday when authorities sounded an emergency siren, followed by announcements over the public address system directing the workers to evacuate urgently.

The exact reason behind the emergency siren remains unknown. However, sources indicated that teams from the army and local police quickly responded to the situation at the Cordite factory, which is known for producing propellants for military ammunition and tanks.

The factory, strategically positioned between Coonoor and Ooty, is a crucial part of the region's defence infrastructure. Investigations by both army and police are currently underway to uncover the cause of the alarm, ensuring the safety and security of both employees and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)