ADB Issues $100M Green Bond to Tackle Glacier Melt Risks

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued a $100 million green bond aimed at raising global awareness and financing climate adaptation efforts related to rapid glacier melt across Asia.

The five-year bond, arranged by BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley, will finance projects that help communities adapt to the environmental and economic impacts of melting glaciers. The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX).

Proceeds will be used in line with ADB’s Green and Blue Bond Framework, supporting investments that strengthen climate resilience and water resource management in vulnerable regions.

Glacier Retreat Threatens Water Security

ADB officials say glaciers in Asia are among the most climate-sensitive ecosystems and play a crucial role in regional water systems.

“Glaciers are among the most critical yet climate-sensitive natural systems in Asia,” said Roberta Casali, ADB Vice-President for Finance and Risk Management.

“Their accelerated retreat is reshaping river flows, increasing hazard risks, and threatening the water security and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people who rely on mountain rivers for drinking water, agriculture and energy.”

Across Asia, glacier- and snow-fed river basins support water security for around 2 billion people, making glacier loss a major environmental and economic risk.

Growing Climate Threat in High-Mountain Regions

Rising global temperatures are accelerating glacier retreat and altering snowfall patterns across major mountain ranges.

These changes are increasing short-term flood risks while also creating long-term water shortages, particularly in South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia.

ADB said the evolving hydrological conditions highlight the urgent need for investments in climate adaptation and resilient water systems.

Through the bond issuance, the bank aims to mobilize private capital to support these efforts.

“This innovative issuance reflects ADB’s commitment to supporting communities in vulnerable regions as climate pressures intensify,” Casali said.

Projects Focused on Climate Resilience

Funds raised through the green bond will support projects such as:

Climate-resilient infrastructure and livelihoods

Integrated water resource management

Early warning systems for climate hazards

Disaster risk reduction initiatives

These investments aim to strengthen resilience in communities that depend heavily on mountain water sources.

Supporting Regional Climate Initiatives

The financing will complement several ongoing ADB programmes focused on glacier and river basin resilience.

These include initiatives such as:

Building Adaptation and Resilience in the Hindu Kush Himalayas

Glaciers to Farms

Resilient River Basins

Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Water Pillar

Together, these programmes integrate glacier monitoring, risk assessment, resilient infrastructure and water governance into national and regional climate strategies.

Expanding Green Finance for Climate Action

ADB has been a major issuer of climate-focused bonds since launching its green bond programme in 2015.

To date, the bank has raised around $15 billion through green bonds, supporting climate mitigation and adaptation projects across Asia and the Pacific.

The latest issuance highlights the growing role of sustainable finance in addressing climate risks, particularly in regions where environmental changes threaten water supplies and economic stability.