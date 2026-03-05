Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Bihar

A road accident in Bihar's Madhubani district led to the death of five individuals, including a woman, and injured two others. The SUV they were in collided with a truck. One person died on the spot while four others succumbed during treatment. The victims are residents of Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident in the Phulparas area of Bihar's Madhubani district claimed the lives of five people, including a woman, and left two others injured, police reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when an SUV collided with a truck. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others succumbed to their injuries during medical treatment.

Authorities, including Station House Officer Vikram Acharya, have confirmed the victims were all residents of Haryana, but their identities remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

