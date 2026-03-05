Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Bihar

A tragic road accident in the Phulparas area of Bihar's Madhubani district claimed the lives of five people, including a woman, and left two others injured, police reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when an SUV collided with a truck. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others succumbed to their injuries during medical treatment.

Authorities, including Station House Officer Vikram Acharya, have confirmed the victims were all residents of Haryana, but their identities remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)