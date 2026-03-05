India, Finland Explore Partnership on Skills and Workforce Mobility

India and Finland have discussed expanding cooperation in skill development, vocational education and workforce mobility, as part of efforts to strengthen talent ecosystems and address global labour market demands.

The discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between India’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, and Finland’s Minister of Employment, Matias Marttinen.

Strengthening Global Skill Partnerships

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between training institutions, industry and governments to support skill development and create pathways for skilled professionals to work internationally.

“Under the vision of the Prime Minister, India is steadily moving towards becoming the Global Skill Capital of the world,” Jayant Chaudhary said.

“With one of the youngest and most dynamic workforces and a rapidly expanding skilling ecosystem, India is well positioned to contribute skilled talent to global industries.”

He noted that India’s demographic advantage and Finland’s technological and vocational expertise create a strong foundation for collaboration.

Finland Recognises India’s Skilled Workforce

Finnish Employment Minister Matias Marttinen highlighted the value of Indian professionals already working in Finland and contributing to the country’s workforce.

“Finland values its growing partnership with India in vocational education and workforce development,” Marttinen said.

“India’s strong skilling ecosystem and young talent present significant opportunities for further collaboration.”

He said deeper cooperation between the two countries could help address workforce shortages while promoting innovation and sustainable economic growth.

Focus on High-Demand Sectors

The ministers identified several sectors where collaboration could expand, including:

Healthcare

Construction

Green technologies

Advanced manufacturing

Both sides agreed that structured mobility frameworks would allow skilled professionals to access international opportunities while maintaining high standards of certification and worker welfare.

Expanding Vocational Education Cooperation

The talks also emphasized strengthening partnerships between vocational education and training (VET) institutions in India and Finland.

Areas of cooperation discussed include:

Trainer capacity building

Knowledge exchange between institutions

Industry-led skill development programmes

Integration of language training to support international mobility

Pathways allowing learners to combine vocational training with academic qualifications

Recognition of Skills and Qualifications

Another key focus of the discussions was the need for mechanisms to facilitate mutual recognition of vocational qualifications, making it easier for skilled workers to move between the two countries.

Officials also explored ways to align skill standards with emerging global industry requirements.

Continued Engagement Planned

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in skills development, vocational education and ethical workforce mobility.

They agreed to continue engagement through institutional partnerships and regular dialogue, identifying priority sectors and practical initiatives for collaboration.

Delegations from Both Countries

The Finnish delegation included senior officials such as Teresa Salminen, Adviser to the Minister; Sonja Hämäläinen, Director General for Labour Migration and Integration; and Laura Lindeman, Senior Director of Work in Finland.

The Indian side included Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Nirmaljit Singh Gaba, Member of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training; and Dilip Kumar, Director General of the Directorate General of Training.

Officials said the dialogue reflects growing cooperation between India and Finland to build future-ready workforces and strengthen global talent mobility.