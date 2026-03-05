Left Menu

Desperate Hope: The Search for Missing Rajasthani Sailor in West Asia Crisis

A Rajasthani sailor, Dalip Singh, remains missing after an oil tanker was attacked near Oman amid the West Asia crisis. His family clings to hope, though uncertainty looms. Dalip's colleague was found deceased, intensifying concerns. With his family's future hanging in the balance, anticipation fills his quiet village.

Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:11 IST
  • India

The family of missing Rajasthani sailor Dalip Singh is living in an excruciating state of uncertainty after he disappeared during an attack on an oil tanker near Oman. With heartfelt anxiety, the family holds onto the hope that he might be found alive, even as they brace for potentially tragic news.

On March 1, the ship Dalip was aboard was struck near Khasab Port off Oman. While the body of another Indian crew member, Ashish Kumar, was identified, Dalip's whereabouts continue to remain a mystery. Relatives gather at Dalip's home, providing solace and waiting for any official confirmation about his fate.

According to Sunil Kumar, another sailor from a nearby village, Dalip might also have perished in the attack. Despite this, the family remains hopeful and prepares for various possible outcomes, knowing that Dalip was the family's main breadwinner. With plans for his future halted, the village awaits any further news.

