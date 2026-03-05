Strikes on Iran's Health Infrastructure Amid Escalating Tensions

The World Health Organization has confirmed that 13 attacks have targeted health infrastructure in Iran amid rising tensions related to U.S.-Israeli actions. At a press conference, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that these incidents occurred within a broader context of regional unrest.

According to Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the strikes resulted in the deaths of four medics, with 25 others injured. Additionally, four ambulances were caught up in the conflict, and some hospitals and health sites in Iran sustained minor damage as a consequence of nearby strikes.

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva claimed that military attacks have impacted 10 facilities. The situation has also affected the WHO logistics hub in Dubai, which is temporarily non-operational due to regional transport restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)