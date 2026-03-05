Left Menu

M-TAC Strike Deferred: Government's Assurance Halts Maharashtra Transport Standoff

The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) has postponed its planned strike after receiving assurances from transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who guaranteed that transporter issues, including e-challans, taxation, and tolls, will be addressed after the state's Budget session.

  • India

Maharashtra's transport sector faces reprieve as the Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) has delayed its indefinite strike. The decision follows written assurances from state transport officials promising to address key issues after the conclusion of the Budget session.

Transport leaders Anil Garg and Harsh Kotak confirmed the postponement after discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who assured that the concerns about e-challans, toll systems, and taxation will receive attention in upcoming meetings.

M-TAC announced that solutions are expected following a government meeting next week. As the administration navigates Budget preparations, the transporters express hope for resolved grievances, including fair e-challan practices and unaffected passenger movement during state examinations.

