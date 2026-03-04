Left Menu

SpiceJet's Lifeline amidst Middle East Turmoil

SpiceJet is conducting special flights from Fujairah, UAE, to India to help passengers stranded due to escalating Middle East tensions. Eight flights are scheduled, with destinations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi. The ongoing conflict in the region involving major powers has severely disrupted flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the ongoing Middle East crisis, SpiceJet has announced the operation of eight special flights on Wednesday from Fujairah, UAE, aimed at repatriating passengers stranded by escalating tensions.

The airline will conduct four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai, and one to Kochi, providing a vital link amidst significant disruptions in flight operations caused by the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Previously, on Tuesday, SpiceJet successfully operated four similar flights from Fujairah to major Indian cities, reflecting the urgent need for transportation solutions in a rapidly deteriorating situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

