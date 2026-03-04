SpiceJet's Lifeline amidst Middle East Turmoil

In response to the ongoing Middle East crisis, SpiceJet has announced the operation of eight special flights on Wednesday from Fujairah, UAE, aimed at repatriating passengers stranded by escalating tensions.

The airline will conduct four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai, and one to Kochi, providing a vital link amidst significant disruptions in flight operations caused by the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Previously, on Tuesday, SpiceJet successfully operated four similar flights from Fujairah to major Indian cities, reflecting the urgent need for transportation solutions in a rapidly deteriorating situation in the region.

