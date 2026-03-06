Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict Amidst Oil Price Fluctuations
Asian markets displayed mixed movements, influenced by ongoing Middle East conflict and fluctuating oil prices. South Korea's Kospi experienced dramatic shifts, while Japanese and Hong Kong indices rose. Oil prices dipped slightly after recent surges, amid production concerns. US dollar strengthened, while gold and silver prices increased.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:50 IST
Asian markets showed mixed reactions on Friday, grappling with the impact of ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has led to volatility in oil prices.
While South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.8%, indices in Tokyo and Hong Kong recorded gains, reflecting varying investor responses.
Meanwhile, oil prices experienced a slight drop after intense surges during the week; concerns over the Middle East supply chain disruptions contributed to market nerves.