Left Menu

Sikkim Seeks Smooth Sail for Sevok-Rangpo Railway Completion

Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang reviewed the Sevok-Rangpo railway project's progress, expected to finish by next year. Coordination between state departments and railway authorities is crucial. Key focuses include security, transport integration, and administrative readiness. The project spans 45 km, costing over Rs 10,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:39 IST
Sikkim Seeks Smooth Sail for Sevok-Rangpo Railway Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang assessed the ongoing construction of the Sevok-Rangpo railway line, slated for completion by the end of next year, according to an official statement.

During the review at Teesta Lounge, Transport Special Secretary M D Bhutia detailed the project's current status, signaling a call for enhanced coordination between state departments and railway authorities.

In preparation for the railway service launch, Chief Secretary Telang emphasized vital areas like security measures, transport service integration, and administrative readiness. This significant 45 km infrastructure project involves a financial outlay exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Sangam Vihar: Couple Succumb to Fire Injuries

Tragedy in Sangam Vihar: Couple Succumb to Fire Injuries

 India
2
International Efforts Intensify to Protect Syrian Leader Amid Rising Islamist Threat

International Efforts Intensify to Protect Syrian Leader Amid Rising Islamis...

 Global
3
New Insights into Alzheimer's and Promising Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy

New Insights into Alzheimer's and Promising Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy

 Global
4
Eruption in the Middle East: Hezbollah and Israel's Escalating Conflict

Eruption in the Middle East: Hezbollah and Israel's Escalating Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026