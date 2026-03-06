Sikkim Seeks Smooth Sail for Sevok-Rangpo Railway Completion
Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang reviewed the Sevok-Rangpo railway project's progress, expected to finish by next year. Coordination between state departments and railway authorities is crucial. Key focuses include security, transport integration, and administrative readiness. The project spans 45 km, costing over Rs 10,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang assessed the ongoing construction of the Sevok-Rangpo railway line, slated for completion by the end of next year, according to an official statement.
During the review at Teesta Lounge, Transport Special Secretary M D Bhutia detailed the project's current status, signaling a call for enhanced coordination between state departments and railway authorities.
In preparation for the railway service launch, Chief Secretary Telang emphasized vital areas like security measures, transport service integration, and administrative readiness. This significant 45 km infrastructure project involves a financial outlay exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- Sevok
- railway
- project
- construction
- transport
- coordination
- Telang
- administration
- Northeast
ALSO READ
M-TAC Strike Deferred: Government's Assurance Halts Maharashtra Transport Standoff
Maharashtra Transport Strike Deferred After Government Assurance
Maharashtra's 'Chakka Jam': Transporters Take a Stand Against E-Challans
Tragedy Strikes: Scaffolding Collapse Claims Lives at Tolichowki Construction Site
New Fleet of Buses to Transform Palghar's Public Transport