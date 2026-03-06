Sikkim Seeks Smooth Sail for Sevok-Rangpo Railway Completion

Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang assessed the ongoing construction of the Sevok-Rangpo railway line, slated for completion by the end of next year, according to an official statement.

During the review at Teesta Lounge, Transport Special Secretary M D Bhutia detailed the project's current status, signaling a call for enhanced coordination between state departments and railway authorities.

In preparation for the railway service launch, Chief Secretary Telang emphasized vital areas like security measures, transport service integration, and administrative readiness. This significant 45 km infrastructure project involves a financial outlay exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

