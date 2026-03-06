Karnataka's Strategic Path: Balancing Development and Welfare with '11G Model'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th budget, making significant announcements such as a proposed social media ban for children under 16, school upgrades, and the controversial Mekedatu reservoir project.

The budget emphasized a new '11G model' for Karnataka's development, balancing welfare with infrastructure and economic transformation. Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP-led Central government for not adhering to cooperative federalism, causing financial strain on the state.

Highlighting Karnataka's fiscal resilience, the budget outlined investments in education, healthcare, and other sectors, despite challenges from central tax policies. The state's focus remains on holistic growth and strong revenue mobilization.

