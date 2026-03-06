Left Menu

Indian States Enforce Pioneering Social Media Ban for Children

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have taken a firm stance against social media use among children, becoming the first Indian states to implement age-specific bans. The move aligns with global trends aimed at safeguarding youth, sparking significant public discourse over its practicality and effectiveness.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have emerged as pioneers in India by instituting a ban on social media usage among children, albeit differently aged groups. Andhra Pradesh, led by the TDP, restricts social media for those under 13, while Karnataka, governed by Congress, imposes the ban for under-16s.

Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to curb digital addiction among the youth in their states. Naidu addressed extending the prohibition to older teens, while Siddaramaiah discussed strategic implementation plans. The initiative, part of broader global discussions, arises amidst concerns of negative mental health impacts from excessive mobile usage.

The decision has been met with a mixture of approval and criticism. While healthcare professionals welcome the move for potentially reducing mental health issues, others question its feasibility. Critics warn of enforcement challenges, pointing to shared device usage in Indian households and the ambiguity surrounding the definition of 'social media.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

