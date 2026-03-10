Porsche's New CEO Faces Uphill Battle: Cost Cuts and Combustion Engines in Focus
Porsche's new CEO, Michael Leiters, is focused on reducing costs and promoting combustion-engine cars to restore investor confidence. Amid global trade tension and Middle East unrest, Porsche struggles with declining margins and competition in China. Leiters must balance strategic announcements carefully to avoid financial setbacks.
Porsche's new CEO, Michael Leiters, is steering the company towards cost efficiency and a renewed focus on combustion-engine vehicles, amidst global economic challenges and a declining share price.
The iconic carmaker has suffered significant losses, notably in China, as its shift to electric vehicles proved untimely. Struggling with plummeting margins, Porsche now faces intensified competition and global economic uncertainties, including the Middle East conflict.
With investor patience wearing thin, Leiters aims for strategic restraint, saving significant announcements for the right moment to avoid any potential reversals and further financial strain.
