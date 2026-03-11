Left Menu

Punjab Government Challenges Centre Over Rising LPG Rates

The AAP government in Punjab has introduced a resolution in the state assembly against the Centre, addressing concerns over rising LPG rates and a potential shortage of commercial cylinders affecting restaurants and eateries. The resolution criticizes the BJP-led government's policies, calling for transparency in LPG and fuel stocks amidst global supply disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:47 IST
Punjab Government Challenges Centre Over Rising LPG Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP-led government in Punjab took a resolute stand against the central administration on Wednesday, highlighting the challenges posed by the increasing LPG rates in addition to the brewing shortage of commercial cylinders. This development in the state assembly notably emphasizes the potential adverse effects on the hospitality sector.

Lal Chand Kataruchak, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies in Punjab, spearheaded the charge, critiquing the Union government's policies. He pointed out that domestic LPG cylinders now cost Rs 60 more, while the prices for commercial cylinders have surged by Rs 115, thereby exacerbating the financial strain on consumers.

As cabinet ministers and lawmakers voiced their agreement, concerns were raised about broader economic implications. With global tensions affecting fuel supplies, such as the conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance, there's a call for clearer communication on fuel and LPG reserves by the Centre, especially as national oil stocks decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026