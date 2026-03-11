Punjab Government Challenges Centre Over Rising LPG Rates

The AAP-led government in Punjab took a resolute stand against the central administration on Wednesday, highlighting the challenges posed by the increasing LPG rates in addition to the brewing shortage of commercial cylinders. This development in the state assembly notably emphasizes the potential adverse effects on the hospitality sector.

Lal Chand Kataruchak, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies in Punjab, spearheaded the charge, critiquing the Union government's policies. He pointed out that domestic LPG cylinders now cost Rs 60 more, while the prices for commercial cylinders have surged by Rs 115, thereby exacerbating the financial strain on consumers.

As cabinet ministers and lawmakers voiced their agreement, concerns were raised about broader economic implications. With global tensions affecting fuel supplies, such as the conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance, there's a call for clearer communication on fuel and LPG reserves by the Centre, especially as national oil stocks decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)