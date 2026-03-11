Nippon Paint India Partners with Humble Bee to Revolutionize Beekeeping
Nippon Paint India collaborates with Humble Bee to enhance India's beekeeping ecosystem. The partnership focuses on sustainable hive manufacturing and eco-friendly coatings, aiming to boost bee health and rural livelihoods. This initiative aligns with environmental standards, supporting biodiversity and the global demand for ethically-produced honey.
- Country:
- India
Nippon Paint India has entered a strategic alliance with the social enterprise Humble Bee to overhaul the beekeeping landscape in India. The collaboration aims at integrating eco-friendly coatings with innovative hive manufacturing, thereby fortifying the nation's apiculture sector.
This venture focuses on enhancing the durability and safety of wooden beehives, essential for nurturing healthy bee colonies and improving rural income levels. The President of Decorative Coatings at Nippon Paint India, Mark Titus, emphasized their commitment to sustainability through durable, environmentally responsible coatings that benefit local communities and biodiversity.
The partnership involves creating a bee-safe environment using low-VOC formulations, in line with Nippon Paint's GreenPro certification. These advancements, paired with Humble Bee's precision-engineered beehives, promise to revolutionize apiculture, offering new opportunities for tribal and rural women farmers in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bisleri Partners with Procam International to Elevate Marathon Hydration and Sustainability
Railway Renaissance: Multitracking Projects Propel Sustainability in Eastern India
Celebrating Graduates at TERI SAS: A Commitment to Sustainability
Kavinder Gupta Sworn In as Himachal Pradesh Governor, Vows for Development and Sustainability
Hexaware Technologies Shines in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026