Nippon Paint India Partners with Humble Bee to Revolutionize Beekeeping

Nippon Paint India has entered a strategic alliance with the social enterprise Humble Bee to overhaul the beekeeping landscape in India. The collaboration aims at integrating eco-friendly coatings with innovative hive manufacturing, thereby fortifying the nation's apiculture sector.

This venture focuses on enhancing the durability and safety of wooden beehives, essential for nurturing healthy bee colonies and improving rural income levels. The President of Decorative Coatings at Nippon Paint India, Mark Titus, emphasized their commitment to sustainability through durable, environmentally responsible coatings that benefit local communities and biodiversity.

The partnership involves creating a bee-safe environment using low-VOC formulations, in line with Nippon Paint's GreenPro certification. These advancements, paired with Humble Bee's precision-engineered beehives, promise to revolutionize apiculture, offering new opportunities for tribal and rural women farmers in India.

