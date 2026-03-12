Unidentified Projectile Strikes Container Ship Near Jebel Ali
A container ship was hit by an unidentified projectile, sparking a small fire 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali in the UAE. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, all crew members are safe, and no environmental impact has been reported so far.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:11 IST
An unidentified projectile hit a container ship, igniting a small fire 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Thursday.
The agency stated that all crew members are reported safe following the incident.
Currently, there is no reported environmental impact from the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)