Global Economic Turbulence: The Ripple Effects of U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran is creating seismic shifts in the global economy, triggering a cascade of disruptions that have left businesses and consumers reeling. From spiking energy prices to strained supply chains, the repercussions are being felt worldwide.

One of the most immediate impacts is on the aviation industry, which has been thrown into disarray with tens of thousands of flights canceled or rerouted. The closure of Middle Eastern airspace has particularly affected long-haul travel, disrupting the flow of goods and passengers and driving up costs across the board.

Additionally, the conflict has rippled through crucial industries such as defense and raw materials, with significant implications for future supply chains. The defense industry is deploying advanced technology as tensions escalate, while critical metals and raw materials face shortages due to disruptions in the Gulf region, further exacerbating global economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)