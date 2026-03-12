Hettich India's New Factory Boosts Domestic Manufacturing

Hettich India, the Indian subsidiary of the German furniture fittings giant Hettich Group, has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in the Pithampur Industrial Area near Indore. A substantial investment of Rs 700 crore marks the establishment of this advanced production plant.

The new facility, inaugurated by Andreas Hettich, Chairman of the Advisory Board, is poised to bolster the company's manufacturing capabilities with an annual production target of 50 lakh undermount drawer runners. These technologically advanced components are crucial for modern, seamless furniture designs.

The plant's addition elevates Hettich India's total investment in the country to roughly Rs 2,000 crore. The company aims to tap into the burgeoning Indian market fueled by growing incomes and a youthful demographic, while supplying to both domestic and international markets from its state-of-the-art facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)