Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor Boosts Indigenous Manufacturing

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, initiated in 2018, has attracted investments worth Rs 35,526.76 crore. Developed by UPEIDA, the corridor includes six nodes aimed at enhancing indigenous defence manufacturing. Nine units are operational, with major investments in nodes like Kanpur and Lucknow, fostering advanced defence technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:01 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, launched in 2018, has so far garnered investment proposals totaling Rs 35,526.76 crore, officials report. The corridor spans six nodes including Kanpur and Lucknow, and nine units within these nodes are now operational as part of a push to enhance local defence manufacturing capabilities.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority, the corridor is a stepping stone in the state's strategy under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to become a leader in indigenous defence production. As per the latest UPEIDA report, 2,040 hectares have been acquired, with a significant portion allotted to 62 companies while lease deeds for 11 other units are underway.

Investment is robust across the nodes, with Kanpur leading at Rs 12,803 crore. Notable developments include Adani Defence & Aerospace's Rs 1,500 crore ammunition plant in Kanpur, Aligarh's Amitec Electronics manufacturing electronic warfare systems, and Lucknow emerging as a hub for advanced technologies like missile assembly and titanium casting.

