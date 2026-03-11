Gambling Scandal Unfolds at IAS Officer's Farmhouse in Indore

In a dramatic turn of events, police raided the farmhouse of an IAS officer in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, detaining 18 people for alleged gambling. The raid, carried out after a tip-off, uncovered a large-scale operation involving Rs 13.68 lakh in cash, playing cards, and mobile phones.

Following the bust, IAS officer Vandana Vaidya, the farmhouse owner, penned a letter to authorities alleging illegal entry and theft, requesting further criminal investigations. The incident prompted the suspension of three police officers who were implicated in the scandal, including a station house officer.

As the story unfolds, the main accused, Jagdish Rathod alias Kubda, remains at large, alongside others who fled. Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia confirmed an investigation is underway to address Vaidya's concerns and to understand the circumstances of the illegal entry.

