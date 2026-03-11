Left Menu

Gambling Scandal Unfolds at IAS Officer's Farmhouse in Indore

A police raid at an IAS officer's farmhouse in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, led to the detention of 18 people for alleged gambling. The officer accused intruders of illegal entry and theft. Three officers were suspended amid the scandal, which involved Rs 13.68 lakh in cash found on site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police raided the farmhouse of an IAS officer in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, detaining 18 people for alleged gambling. The raid, carried out after a tip-off, uncovered a large-scale operation involving Rs 13.68 lakh in cash, playing cards, and mobile phones.

Following the bust, IAS officer Vandana Vaidya, the farmhouse owner, penned a letter to authorities alleging illegal entry and theft, requesting further criminal investigations. The incident prompted the suspension of three police officers who were implicated in the scandal, including a station house officer.

As the story unfolds, the main accused, Jagdish Rathod alias Kubda, remains at large, alongside others who fled. Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia confirmed an investigation is underway to address Vaidya's concerns and to understand the circumstances of the illegal entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

