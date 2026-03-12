Left Menu

Punjab to Host Major Investment Summit: Spotlight on Industrial Growth and Opportunities

The Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, scheduled for March 13-15 at Plaksha University, will highlight the state's investment opportunities. The event, featuring 89 sessions, aims to attract global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers. Discussions will focus on emerging sectors, including IT and Artificial Intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora has announced that the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026 will be held from March 13 to 15 at Plaksha University in SAS Nagar (Mohali). The summit aims to showcase investment opportunities in Punjab, drawing investors, industry leaders, and policymakers globally.

The three-day event will feature 89 sessions, country-focused discussions for the UK, Japan, and South Korea, and a dedicated session for MSMEs. Key topics will include Mohali's growing role as an IT hub, artificial intelligence, and other industrial sectors. An industrial exhibition will display innovative products from Punjab's industries.

Notable attendees include AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The summit will highlight Punjab as a prime investment destination, bolstered by the state's new Industrial and Business Development Policy, which has been well-received by industrialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

