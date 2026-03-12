Tragedy Strikes: Mine Collapse in Central African Republic Claims Eight Lives
A mine collapse in the Central African Republic's Ouham-Pende region has resulted in eight fatalities and five injuries. The incident, occurring on Thursday, involved artisanal miners deep within the mine. Such collapses are common due to inadequate protective measures. The government grants licenses to mining cooperatives.
An artisanal mine collapse in the Central African Republic claimed eight lives on Thursday morning, revealing the perils of small-scale mining operations. Five additional miners were injured in the incident that took place in Nourroum, the capital of Ouham-Pende prefecture.
The victims were trapped deep within the mine when catastrophe struck, leaving fellow miners helpless. 'We were speechless and helpless,' stated Alban Moussa Yakata, a mine operator from Nourroum, who spoke with The Associated Press.
Artisanal mining collapses are frequent in the region, with thousands relying on risky jobs without sufficient safety measures. The government, responsible for issuing licenses to mining cooperatives, has yet to respond to requests for comment.
