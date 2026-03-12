Left Menu

West Asian Conflict, Ramzan Impact Indian World Para Athletics Grand Prix

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix in India witnessed significantly reduced participation due to the West Asian conflict and Ramzan. Only six foreign nations attended, contrasting last year's larger turnout. Despite challenges, India's dominance remains prominent with 219 athletes, seeking to achieve qualification scores for future competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:07 IST
West Asian Conflict, Ramzan Impact Indian World Para Athletics Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • India

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix in India faced a significant setback as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the holy month of Ramzan drastically reduced foreign participation. Initially, nearly 30 countries had confirmed attendance, but only six eventually made it to the event, down from 18 last year.

Coaches noted that the ongoing regional conflict, combined with Ramzan's timing, especially hindered the arrival of athletes from predominantly Muslim countries. In total, 257 athletes competed, with India fielding a hefty 219 participants. Russia followed with 40, leaving a minimal foreign presence.

Devendra Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India, admitted the challenges but emphasized the successful classification of 74 new Indian para athletes. Despite limited international turnout, the Grand Prix stands as a testament to India's ability to host such major events, with athletes also preparing for the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026