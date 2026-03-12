West Asian Conflict, Ramzan Impact Indian World Para Athletics Grand Prix

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix in India faced a significant setback as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the holy month of Ramzan drastically reduced foreign participation. Initially, nearly 30 countries had confirmed attendance, but only six eventually made it to the event, down from 18 last year.

Coaches noted that the ongoing regional conflict, combined with Ramzan's timing, especially hindered the arrival of athletes from predominantly Muslim countries. In total, 257 athletes competed, with India fielding a hefty 219 participants. Russia followed with 40, leaving a minimal foreign presence.

Devendra Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India, admitted the challenges but emphasized the successful classification of 74 new Indian para athletes. Despite limited international turnout, the Grand Prix stands as a testament to India's ability to host such major events, with athletes also preparing for the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)