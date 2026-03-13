Hemant Soren Advances Jharkhand's Policing Infrastructure

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a significant step towards enhancing the state's policing infrastructure by laying the foundation stone for 12 modern police stations. The virtual event took place from the assembly premises on Friday.

Soren also flagged off 636 four-wheelers and 849 two-wheelers to be deployed across various police stations, aiming to bolster the state's capacity to control crime and maintain public order. 'The police force is determined to reduce crime and maintain law and order in the state. This initiative will strengthen the surveillance mechanism,' the chief minister stated.

The new police stations will include integrated facilities such as women police stations, cybersecurity units, and SC/ST police stations, all equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. Soren also highlighted the police's recent successes in solving major cases and bringing perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)