Amid US-Iran Tensions, India Set to Repatriate Iranian Warship Crew

India is on the verge of repatriating non-essential crew members from the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan, which has been docked in Kochi since March 4. The development arises amid the ongoing military tensions between Iran and the US.

Authoritative sources revealed that the Iranian sailors are expected to leave India on a Turkish airline flight, contingent on the plane's timely arrival in Kochi. The IRIS Lavan experienced urgent technical problems, prompting emergency docking approval on March 1. The crew of 183 has since been staying at Indian naval facilities in Kochi.

It is understood that the non-essential crew will travel to Armenia before proceeding to Iran by road. The repatriation aligns with New Delhi's efforts to ensure the safe passage of Indian merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in discussions with Iranian officials, including Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)