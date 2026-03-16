Rev Up Your Savings: 7 Expert Tips to Stretch Your Fuel

As gas prices climb, drivers feel the pinch at the pump. However, experts offer actionable tips to help extend fuel efficiency and save money. By altering driving habits, motorists can mitigate the impact of soaring prices.

Driving slower and using cruise control can dramatically improve fuel consumption, according to Sean Tucker of Kelley Blue Book. Tucker suggests maintaining speeds around 65 mph on highways for maximum efficiency, significantly reducing fuel use.

Other recommendations include limiting idling with start-stop ignition systems, reducing vehicle drag by removing unnecessary items, keeping tires properly inflated, organizing trips strategically, and selecting the appropriate fuel grade. For those considering a new vehicle, hybrids present a practical option, merging savings with sustainability.