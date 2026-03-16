U.S. Strike on Iran's Kharg Island: Minimal Impact on Oil Supply

The U.S. military has launched a strategic strike on Iran's Kharg Island, targeting military installations while deliberately avoiding the oil infrastructure that plays a vital role in Iran's crude exports. According to a report from JPMorgan, this move is anticipated to have only a limited impact on global oil supply.

With essential facilities like loading terminals, pipelines, and storage tanks remaining intact, Iran is expected to maintain its export levels, shipping approximately 1.5 to 1.7 million barrels of crude oil daily. Any potential disruptions to these shipments are projected to be temporary and primarily precautionary.

President Donald Trump announced the strikes, emphasizing the potential for further action if Iran continues to disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. As Kharg Island is crucial to Iran's export system, any major disruption could have significant geopolitical and economic repercussions. However, the island has remained largely untouched in modern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)