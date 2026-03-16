KT Professional Unveils Science-Backed KT Men Grooming Brand

KT Professional, a personal care company, has made a strategic entry into India's burgeoning men's grooming sector with the debut of its brand, KT Men. This innovative line, designed with plant-derived keratin, caters to Indian hair, promising scientifically-backed grooming solutions.

The launch, coinciding with the Indian Premier League, is bolstered by collaborations with key teams Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, enhancing the brand's visibility among cricket enthusiasts. The initiative is not just about capitalizing on sports partnerships but also meeting the grooming needs of Indian men with modern formulations.

KT Men, aiming for ₹100 crore in revenue this year, is set to sell around 20 lakh units across its product offerings, which include shampoos, beard oils, and more. The brand's nationwide availability will be ensured through leading e-commerce platforms and physical retail avenues, targeting urban and digital consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)