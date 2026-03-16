India's CCI Urges AI Self-Audits to Prevent Anti-Competitive Practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has released a guidance note urging companies to carry out self-audits when developing and deploying artificial intelligence tools to prevent anti-competitive outcomes. This announcement was made by CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technology.

The guidance follows a landmark study on artificial intelligence and competition, conducted in partnership with the Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, and completed in October 2025. The research scrutinized the swift adoption of AI technologies, underscoring the necessity for regulators to remain alert to maintaining fair competition.

Kaur highlighted potential risks identified in the study, including market concentration, targeted pricing discrimination, and lack of transparency in AI systems, while also acknowledging significant benefits AI offers, such as efficiency gains and reduced market entry costs for businesses. CCI's role in analyzing the Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition (AAEC) was reiterated as vital in preserving market fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)